R Squared Ltd Purchases New Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,897.03. This represents a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 10,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $173,630.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,985.05. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,661 shares of company stock valued at $414,551. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

