R Squared Ltd Purchases New Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,987.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

