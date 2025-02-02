R Squared Ltd Takes $56,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

