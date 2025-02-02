R Squared Ltd Takes $58,000 Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 88.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 25.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,520. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

