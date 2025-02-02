R Squared Ltd Takes $61,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,105,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1,146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,315 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $13,926,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $11,094,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,320,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

