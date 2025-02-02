Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

