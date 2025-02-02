Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Update

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOBF remained flat at $3.29 during midday trading on Friday. Ratos AB has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

