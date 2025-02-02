Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$77.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.29.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$59.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.23. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$49.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

