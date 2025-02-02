Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 742,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.8 days.

Recruit Trading Down 6.6 %

RCRRF stock traded down $4.84 on Friday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,165. Recruit has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

