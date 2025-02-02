Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Relief Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.06. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Relief Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

