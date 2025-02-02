Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Relief Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.06. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Relief Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relief Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.