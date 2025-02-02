Reviewing Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Sotherly Hotels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $112.85 million 4.96 $7.71 million ($0.09) -220.33 Sotherly Hotels $180.09 million 0.09 $3.94 million ($0.33) -2.45

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotherly Hotels. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 64.4%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out -2,066.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sotherly Hotels pays out -157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust -0.39% -0.09% -0.05% Sotherly Hotels 0.92% 3.48% 0.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.78%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Community Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.