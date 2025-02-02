Richardson Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $222,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $976.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $904.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $777.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

