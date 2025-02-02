Richardson Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 397,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

