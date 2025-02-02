Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 560,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 405,527 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 323,722 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 357.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 105,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 624.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IEUR opened at $57.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

