Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 64,045 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 833.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2143 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

