Richardson Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

