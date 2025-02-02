Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB opened at $249.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $205.93 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.