Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 246,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $5,634,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

