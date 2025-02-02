Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,358 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $41.69.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

