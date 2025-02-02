Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 459 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

