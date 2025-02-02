Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

