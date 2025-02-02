Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 62,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,476,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,905,000 after acquiring an additional 490,389 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 780,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after purchasing an additional 381,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 393,397 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $28,391,461.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 560,507 shares in the company, valued at $40,451,790.19. The trade was a 41.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $28,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,825,270.88. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

