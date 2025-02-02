Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,352.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,288.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,312.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,086.37 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

