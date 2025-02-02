Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 3,933 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.