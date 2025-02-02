Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $239.86 and a one year high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $447.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

