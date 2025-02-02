Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 1,317,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rightmove Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RTMVF remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Rightmove has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $9.48.
Rightmove Company Profile
