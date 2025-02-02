Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 1,317,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTMVF remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Rightmove has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $9.48.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

