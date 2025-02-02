River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Albemarle by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.