River Street Advisors LLC Buys 5,654 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

