River Street Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Archer Aviation by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Aviation news, Director Deborah Diaz acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $739,667.28. The trade was a 5.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,739.68. This trade represents a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 776,791 shares of company stock worth $5,139,699 and sold 1,862,899 shares worth $12,201,707. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

