River Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MFS Active International ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSI)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 422,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,267,000. MFS Active International ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

MFS Active International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MFSI opened at $25.42 on Friday. MFS Active International ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.75.

Get MFS Active International ETF alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Active International ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Active International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Active International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.