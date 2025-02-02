River Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $143,909,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $62.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

