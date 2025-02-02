River Street Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,968. The trade was a 20.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total transaction of $1,009,229.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,900 shares of company stock worth $13,111,601. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CAT opened at $371.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.93 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.07.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
