Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 72,962 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,962 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,422,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 523,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 62,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 70.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 124,191 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CRI opened at $53.90 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

