Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 29,074 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 587.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.46, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

