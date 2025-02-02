Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 29,162 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,364.79. This represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.8 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.