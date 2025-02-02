Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 289,090 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 282,175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 130,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,615,000 after acquiring an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $17.88 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

