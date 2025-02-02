Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 36,206 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,644,205.28. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $504,032.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,903,298.06. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,769,472. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

