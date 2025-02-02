Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 50,254 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4,020.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,254 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Globant by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 65.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 46.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Globant by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.50. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

