Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,053 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,952,000 after buying an additional 195,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

