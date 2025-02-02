Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $99.80.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,885 shares of company stock worth $5,712,912. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

