Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Announces Separate Trading of Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the initiation of separate trading for its Class A ordinary shares and warrants effective February 3, 2025. The company disclosed that holders of the units from its initial public offering, each comprising one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one warrant, can choose to trade these securities independently.

Upon separation of the units, only whole warrants will be tradable, with no fractional warrants being issued. Any units that remain undivided will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “DRDBU.” Following separation, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “DRDB” and “DRDBW,” respectively.

To facilitate the separation process, individuals holding units are advised to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the company’s transfer agent. This step is necessary for converting the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants for separate trading.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company geared towards business combinations, emphasized its focus on potential mergers in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and financial technology sectors. The company’s leadership includes Dixon Doll, Jr. as CEO and Chairman of the Board, alongside executives John C. Small and Dr. Donald G. Basile.

Regarding forward-looking statements, the company cautioned investors that actual results might differ from those anticipated due to various factors, as detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company commits to updating information as required by law, based on changing conditions and regulations.

For more specific details, interested parties can refer to the official SEC filing by Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II and its press release dated January 31, 2025.

Investor inquiries can be directed to John Small at [email protected] or by phone at (917) 273-8429.

