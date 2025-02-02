Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.24.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 406.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLBY Group stock. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLBY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

