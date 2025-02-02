Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

