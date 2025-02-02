Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,616,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 439,887 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,802,000 after buying an additional 435,854 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 577,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after buying an additional 232,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

