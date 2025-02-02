Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,616,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 439,887 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,802,000 after buying an additional 435,854 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 577,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after buying an additional 232,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares during the period.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.