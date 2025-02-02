Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $616,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 127,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FSK opened at $23.35 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

