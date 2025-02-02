Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 2,567 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.