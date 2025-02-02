Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

BATS IEFA opened at $73.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

