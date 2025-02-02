Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $2,061,686.76 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $2,061,686.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $2,283,750.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $682,783.20.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,322,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $2,350,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $2,309,650.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96.

On Friday, December 20th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 91 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $5,915.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $2,280,950.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RYAN opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after buying an additional 981,505 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

