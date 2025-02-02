Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of R opened at $159.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.31. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $106.62 and a 12-month high of $171.78.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

