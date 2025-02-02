Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,179,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,417,000 after acquiring an additional 577,916 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $604.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $485.19 and a one year high of $613.79. The stock has a market cap of $521.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

